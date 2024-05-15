Manipur: Governor Anusuiya Uikey Graces 3rd Convocation Of IIIT, Senapati

NET Web Desk

The Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey graced the 3rd Convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Senapati, Manipur held today, on 15th May, at IIIT Manipur City Campus, Mantripukhri, Imphal.

The event began with the solemn and elegant Academic Procession.

Delivering the Convocation Address, Miss Anusuiya Uikey congratulated all the graduating students on receiving their medals and degrees in the 3rd convocation of IIIT Manipur and extended best wishes for their success in all their future endeavours.

She further commended all the stakeholders of IIIT including teachers, parents and students for its laudable progress in the recent years and their esteemed dedication in ensuring the success of this convocation.

In-spite of being a new institute, Governor said, it has a sufficient number of standardized smart classrooms and well-equipped laboratories for Computer Science and Electronics Communication in a clean and well maintained green campus.

Reportedly, a total number of 579 students are studying in IIIT Manipur.

Miss Uikey also highlighted the various courses offered in the institute to hone the students towards technological advancement and personal development.

“The introduction of entrepreneurship course is a significant step towards fulfilling Viksit Bharat. With its main focus on self-employment, the young students are motivated, encouraged and supported to transform themselves from job seekers to job creators after their graduation,” she added.

Governor, Anusuiya expressed happiness to learn that IIIT Manipur has taken an initiative to ensure a fair representation of female students in the institution with just four female students in 2022, the institution now has a total of 59 female students pursuing their engineering education.

Mentioning that Manipur is on the path towards restoring peace and finding an amicable solution to the unforeseen pandemonium, Governor lauded IIIT Manipur for ensuring a smooth and successful academic atmosphere where the students from across the country feel safe and secure under the able leadership of

Director, IIIT Manipur, Prof. Krishnan Baskar.

Governor urged the young students of Manipur to join B.Tech programmes in IIIT-Manipur and avail various opportunities provided by the institute as IIIT-Manipur was set up with the objective of fostering excellence in Information Technology and research in the Northeast region, with a special focus on Manipur to transform it into an IT hub.

Uikey also shared inspirational words and cited her experience in varied fields to encourage the graduands to move forward in their life with sheer determination to reach their goals in life.

During the Convocation ceremony, Gold medals were awarded to two (2) meritorious students.

Altogether 55 students were awarded degrees, out of which, 34 students were awarded B. Tech degrees in Computer Science & Engineering and 21 students were awarded B. Tech degrees in Electronics & Communication Engineering.

Notable dignitaries including Dr. Sukhi Oraon, Chairman, Board of Governors of IIIT Senapati, Manipur, Prof. Krishnan Baskar, Director, IIIT Manipur, members of the Board and Senate, Registrar of IIIT, Invitees, faculty members and students were also present.