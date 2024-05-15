New Pageant ‘Miss Grand India Meghalaya’ Launched In The State, Auditions To Begin In November

NET Web Desk

LIn a bid empower women and provide them with a global platform for recognition, a new beauty pageant namely ‘Miss Grand India Meghalaya’ was launched in the state on Tuesday.

The launch event, graced by reigning beauty queens including Miss Asia Pacific India 2024 Sophiya Singh and Miss Grand International India 2023 Arshina Sumbul, marked a significant step towards recognizing the talent and potential of Meghalaya’s women.

Wanda Nongbri, the state director of Miss Grand India Meghalaya, emphasized the importance of the competition in not only showcasing the talents of young women but also in addressing crucial societal issues such as cancer awareness.

Notable personalities including Amjad Khan, the Operations and Marketing Director at Glamanand Entertainment Pvt Ltd, were present at the launch event.

Auditions for Miss Grand India Meghalaya are scheduled to commence in November, with locations including Nongpoh, Shillong, Tura, and Mairang or Nongstoin.

Eligible contestants must meet specific criteria, including a minimum height of 5’4 and being unmarried.

The pageant, organized in collaboration with Butterfly and Meepo Management, promises to not only celebrate outer beauty but also inner grace and intelligence, while empowering women to make a difference in society.

The finale of Miss Grand India Meghalaya is anticipated to take place in late November to early December.