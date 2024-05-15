Sikkim: Day 2 Of Counting Process Training Conducted At Rurban Complex, Pakyong

NET Web Desk

The second day of training for Counting Supervisors, Counting Assistants and Micro Observers was conducted at the conference hall of Rurban Complex, Pakyong today.

A total of 107 participants attended the training for the counting process in both morning and afternoon sessions.

During the training, Mr Tashi Chophel, DC cum DEO Pakyong, emphasised the roles and responsibilities of the attendees in the counting process, urging them to remain vigilant to prevent any errors on the day.

He advised participants to maintain composure during the counting process and seek clarification from the concerned officers in doubt.

In addition, he provided details about the arrangements made for the officials and instructed them to arrive at the counting hall an hour before the scheduled time.

Ms Tenzing Pema, District Level Master Trainer cum Joint Secretary, Planning & Development Department, imparted the training session covering a wide range of topics, including handling of VVPAT slips; duties of staff on counting table; criteria for rejecting postal ballots; Form 17C and counting of postal ballot & Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS).

Furthermore, she showcased the unsealing and handling procedures for the EVMs and VVPATs, as well as providing detailed explanations of Forms 13A, 13B, and 13C.

Likewise, hands-on training was also provided to the attendees to understand the setup and be well-equipped with the counting procedure.

Also present during the training session were Ms Anupa Tamling, ADC Pakyong; Ms Merina Rai, Joint Secretary Election Cell; Mr Thendup Lepcha, SDM Rangpo; and Mr Sandesh Subba, SDM Pakyong.