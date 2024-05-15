Sikkim: Eighth Batch Of Postal Ballots Received In Namchi District

NET Web Desk

The District Election Officer (DEO) Namchi, along with the Nodal Officer for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) at the District Administrative Centre, Namchi, today, on May 15, oversaw the reception of the eighth batch of postal ballots from service voters.

The postal official handed over 21 postal ballots, bringing the total number of received postal ballots for all Assembly Constituencies under Namchi District to 368.

Upon receipt, the postal ballots were promptly segregated and securely stored in the ETPBS boxes under the supervision of the respective Returning Officers (ROs) of the concerned Assembly Constituencies.

The entire process was meticulously recorded through videography, adhering to the strict directives of the Election Commission of India to ensure transparency and accountability in the electoral process.