Team Manipur Lifts Rajmata Jijabai Trophy At 28th Senior Women’s National Football C’ship

NET Web Desk

The Manipur women’s football team has emerged victorious in the 28th Senior Women’s National Football Championship for the Rajmata Jijabai Trophy.

The final, held at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, witnessed Manipur reclaiming their position as the reigning champions of women’s football, celebrating their triumph over formidable opponents Haryana with a resounding 2-0 victory.

Addressing the team’s outstanding achievement, Chief Minister Biren Singh extended his heartfelt congratulations, emphasizing the team’s inspiring display of grit and sportsmanship.

“Your excellent performance today was inspiring and the victory through grit & sportsmanship has instilled pride in each one of us, CM Singh said.

Notably, Manipur team’s journey to the championship was marked by a series of stellar performances, culminating in a decisive win in the final.

With their latest national triumph, Manipur has once again asserted their dominance in women’s football, reaffirming their status as a powerhouse in the sport.