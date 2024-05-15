Tripura: Morgue Worker Accused of Exploiting Grieving Family at GBP Hospital

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 15, 2024: In a troubling development at GBP Hospital, Agartala, a morgue worker stands accused of exploiting a grieving family by demanding money in exchange for services. Identified as Bijoy Karmakar, the accused allegedly solicited funds from the relatives of Rubel Ahmed, who tragically passed away recently.

Rubel Ahmed, a resident of Kailashahar under Unakoti district, reportedly took his own life last Saturday, and due to his deteriorating health, he was admitted to GBP Hospital in Agartala. Sadly, Ahmed succumbed to his condition last night.

Ahmed’s wife, who had been diligently caring for him during his time in the hospital, has come forward with serious allegations against Karmakar. She claims that Karmakar not only demanded Rs 500 from her but also failed to fulfill his promise of assisting with the arrangements following Ahmed’s passing.

“He promised me to extend all sorts of help since I don’t have any other companion. When my husband died, he was supposed to help me in shifting the mortal remains but surprisingly he was nowhere to be found,” expressed the distressed widow.

Another family member of the deceased echoed these sentiments, asserting that charging money for routine duties is entirely unjustifiable.

“It was totally incorrect to charge money for the work he is supposed to do as a part of his routine duty,” they stated.

This incident has sparked outrage among the community, with many demanding swift and appropriate action against Karmakar for his alleged misconduct during a vulnerable time for the grieving family.