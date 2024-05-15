Tripura Student Hangs Self after Announcement Higher Secondary Results at Khowai

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 15, 2024: In a tragic incident an 18-year-old student named Sujoy Munda took his own life by hanging after receiving his higher secondary examination results. The heart-wrenching incident took place on Wednesday at approximately 11:30 AM in the Mundabasti area of North Singicherra Gram Panchayat under Khowai district.

Sujoy Munda, a student enrolled at Khowai Government English Medium School under the Vidyajyoti Scheme, had recently appeared for the CBSE Higher Secondary Examination. The release of the exam results, just a day prior to the tragedy, shattered the young student’s mental state. Reports indicate that Sujoy Munda had ceased eating and drinking since learning of his results.

This morning, accompanied by his father, Sujoy ventured to the family’s rubber plantation adjacent to their residence. It was there, amidst the rubber trees that the unfathomable act occurred. Family members found Sujoy’s dead body hanging on a tree, and promptly alerted authorities at the Khowai police station.

Responding swiftly, police officials recovered Sujoy Munda’s body and transferred it to the morgue of Khowai District Hospital. The somber incident has engulfed the community in mourning, highlighting the pressing issue of mental health and the immense pressure faced by students in the academic sphere.