Manipur: Government Allots 30 Acre Grassland To Conserve Endangered ‘Polo Ponies’

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, the Manipur government has allotted 30 acres of grassland to conserve the endangered ‘polo ponies’ at Lamphelpat in Imphal West district.

Manipur CM Biren Singh took to his official social media handles to announced this development.

“To protect the endangered Manipuri Pony, they are now being given a new home at the government allotted 30 acres of grassy fields at Lamphelpat, Imphal West, where they can freely roam and graze,” CM tweets.

“The state government has been taking various measures to protect the Manipuri Pony, which is closely tied to the state’s history and culture. We gave the game of modern polo to the world, and considering the importance of this animal, their preservation requires support from the masses,” he added.

Furthermore, CM appreciated the Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association for its initiative to save endangered species.

As per reports, there are around 26 polo clubs in Manipur, one being the Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association, which was established in 2005 with 34 ponies, and which also functions as a stud farm for ponies.

Officials said as per the 20th Livestock Census conducted by the Manipur government, only 1,089 ponies has remained in the state after the death of many horses in the last 16 years.

The Manipur government declared ponies as an endangered species in 2013 and since then, the numbers have plummeted from around 1,218 in 2007 to the current 1089, as per the Livestock Census conducted last year.

Notably, the Manipuri Pony is acknowledged as one of the five indigenous equine breeds in India, alongside Marwari, Kathiawari, Zanskari, and Spiti.