‘Miss Universe Meghalaya’ Crown Unveiled, Auditions To Kick Off In July

NET Web Desk

In a grand ceremony held on May 15, at Vivanta in Khyndailad, the crown for Miss Universe Meghalaya was unveiled.

Chief Guest Paul Lyngdoh, Minister of Arts and Culture, alongside Guest of Honour FR Kharkongor, Commissioner and Secretary, graced the occasion with their presence, joined by guests Miss Asia Pacific India 2024, Sophiya Singh, and Miss Grand International India 2023, Arshina Sumbhul.

Scheduled to kick off in July, the auditions for the pageant promise to uncover the hidden talents of Meghalaya’s youth, with the main event slated to take place in August.

This initiative not only seeks to showcase the state’s talent pool to a national audience but also aims to provide a global platform for aspiring individuals.

The ceremony began with the unveiling of the event’s official logo, followed by an introduction to Miss Meghalaya, Glamanand Entertainment Pvt Ltd, and Miss Universe India.

Reigning Miss Meghalaya, Stella Khongsni, and Amjad Khan led the audience through the journey of the prestigious pageant.

In his address, Minister Lyngdoh emphasized the government’s commitment to nurturing the soft skills of the state’s youth, particularly in music and the arts.

He expressed optimism that indigenous fabrics from Meghalaya would soon gain recognition on both national and international levels.

Moreover, encouraging the youth to showcase their originality and creativity, he highlighted the opportunity for Meghalaya to become a global hub for cultural exchange.

The journey of Miss Universe Meghalaya poised to be a celebration of talent, culture, and heritage, bringing the rich traditions of the state to audiences far and wide.