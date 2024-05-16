Missing Minor’s Rotten Body Found Hanging Behind JB School in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 16, 2024: A harrowing breakthrough sent shockwaves through the community adjacent to Tripura’s Chailengta JB School under Dhalai district as the rotten body of a missing minor was unearthed. The unsettling find has ignited a flurry of speculation, with locals grappling with the unsettling question of whether the incident was a tragic suicide or a chilling homicide.

Eyewitnesses recounted the grim events that transpired in the early hours of this morning, where the pungent odor emanating from the back garden of Chailengta JB School alerted them to a disturbing scene. Hastening to investigate, they were met with the haunting sight of the lifeless body suspended from a tree, prompting an immediate call to authorities.

“We were overcome by the stench and knew something was terribly wrong. Upon further inspection, we were horrified to discover the body hanging behind the school,” one eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, disclosed.

In response to the distress call, police personnel swiftly descended upon the scene, launching a comprehensive investigation into the inexplicable demise. The deceased was later identified as Mangaldhan Chakma, a 17-year-old who had been reported missing for four agonizing days.

Speaking to reporters, a grief-stricken family member recounted the anguish of Mangaldhan’s sudden disappearance, revealing, “He left home abruptly, muttering something to someone within the household. When he failed to return by evening, we frantically searched for him, but our efforts were in vain. This wasn’t the first time he had vanished without a trace, but his prolonged absence filled us with dread.”

As the community grapples with the devastating loss, authorities have initiated a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Mangaldhan’s untimely demise. “At this juncture, we are meticulously probing this case of unusual death,” affirmed Inspector Rajesh Barua, leading the investigation.