Nagaland: ENPO Writes To State Election Commissioner On Abstaining ULB Elections

NET Web Desk

Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) has written to the State Election Commissioner (SEC) about their collective decision to abstain from participating in the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections scheduled on June 26.

In a letter to the SEC, the ENPO said that the people of Eastern Nagaland under its aegis had on March 19, 2024 reaffirmed their commitment to the “Chenmoho Resolution”, wherein it was resolved not to participate in any Central and state elections due to the delay to create the Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) as offered and assured by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on December 7, 2023.

The ENPO said the Eastern Nagaland people felt compelled to take the course of action as a means of expressing their collective discontentment, the letter explained.

Reminding that their decision to abstain from participating in any Central and state’s electoral process should not taken lightly, the ENPO said that it reflected the sentiments and aspirations of the Eastern Nagaland people who had tirelessly advocated for their rights and aspirations within the framework of democratic governance.

The ENPO also clarified that their stance should not be misconstrued as opposition to the Nagaland Municipal Act, 2023 with 33 per cent reservation for women.

The organisation said it remained hopeful that both the Central and the state government would notice to the concerns and take concrete steps towards addressing the longstanding issue of the FNT.

Further, the ENPO requested the chief electoral officer to take note of the decision and make necessary arrangements to accommodate the abstention from the upcoming ULBs elections in the state.

The Organisation while expressing its gratitude to the SEC’s conveyed its willingness to provide more details if required without any delay.