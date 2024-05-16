Security Advisor Singh Briefs Governor Uikey On Manipur’s Security Situation

NET Web Desk

Kuldiep Singh, Security Advisor called on Governor of Manipur Miss Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan this evening and briefed about the prevailing security situation in the State.

Kuldiep Singh while briefing about the law and order situation informed the Governor about the deployment of central forces along the fringe areas to prevent any untoward incident further.

He informed that some forces have to be withdrawn for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections for some time but are likely to return after the election process is over and redeployment will take place.

Central forces are being engaged in guarding state armouries and also escorting vehicles along the two national highways, i.e., NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur road) and NH-37(Imphal-Jiribam road).

Governor asked the Security Advisor to take all possible measures to check any untoward incident and for the safety and security of the people in general.