Sikkim Celebrates Its 49th Statehood Day Today

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Sikkim marks its 49th Statehood Day today, on May 16, with fervor and enthusiasm, celebrating its integration into India on this day in 1975.

Sikkim became the 22nd state of the Indian Union and the monarchy was abolished, on May 16, 1975.

On this occasion, Governor Acharya and Chief Minister Prem Tamang highlights Sikkim’s democratic journey emphasising the values of unity, cultural preservation, education, and citizen-focused governance.

They underscores the significance of Sikkim’s natural beauty and cultural heritage as inspirations for the nation.

Notably, Sikkim’s history, rooted in the ancient traditions of its indigenous communities like the Lepchas and influenced by figures like Buddhist saint Padmasambhava, adds depth to its Statehood Day celebrations.

The journey to statehood involved significant constitutional amendments, with Sikkim initially becoming an ‘Associate State’ before being granted full statehood status through the 36th Amendment to the Indian Constitution.

Sikkim Statehood Day is celebrated across the state with cultural events, parades, and ceremonies, showcasing the rich heritage and diversity of the region.

Additionally, Government offices, schools, and institutions joins in the festivities, organizing special programs to commemorate the occasion.