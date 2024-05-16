Sikkim Governor Lakshman Acharya Champions For Progress And Unity On 49th Statehood Day

NET Web Desk

Today marks Sikkim’s completion of 49 years in the democratic system. The journey from voluntary integration into the world’s largest democracy and to mark the significance of this day, the Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya graced the celebrations at Chintan Bhavan.

A special book titled, Hamro Sankalp: Viksit Bharat Pushpit Sikkim was released by Raj Bhavan Sikkim, commemorating the successful commencement of a week-long programme which showcased events such as the inauguration of the Sikkimese garden (Zen concept ), cultural heritage displays, blood donation camp, cycle rally, health camps, and Swachata Abhiyan organized by Raj Bhavan Sikkim under the banner “Hamro Sankalp: Viksit Bharat Pushpit Sikkim.” The programme initiated by the Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, witnessed active participation from the people of Sikkim. Everyone collectively pledged their contributions towards the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, for Viksit Bharat @2047.

Addressing the gathered audience, the Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim highlighted the state’s remarkable strides in sustainable development and social cohesion.

Commending the multifaceted efforts of Sikkim’s populace, ranging from poverty alleviation to environmental protection, the Hon’ble Governor underscored their dedication and hard work.

The Hon’ble Governor also emphasized Sikkim’s rich cultural diversity and communal harmony, stressing the importance of respecting and celebrating different traditions, which has garnered national and international acclaim.

Citing impressive rankings in poverty reduction, gender equality, and environmental conservation, he positioned Sikkim as a leader in socio-economic development.

Acknowledging commendable progress in healthcare, the Hon’ble Governor praised initiatives ensuring accessible and quality healthcare services, evidenced by high institutional birth rates and vaccination coverage.

Highlighting education as a key driver of development, the Hon’ble Governor outlined comprehensive measures to enhance educational infrastructure and inclusivity, aligning with national education policies.

Further, he also lauded Sikkim’s transition to a 100% organic state adding to its laurels and highlighted schemes supporting agricultural growth and farmer empowerment.

Innovative projects aimed at boosting tourism and providing housing were underscored as pivotal in fostering inclusive growth and showcasing Sikkim’s cultural heritage to visitors.

Also, various schemes aimed at rural development and social welfare were highlighted as instrumental in promoting inclusive growth.

Moreover, the Hon’ble Governor urged citizens to unite for the state’s development and contribute to nation-building.

The event was showcased with spiritual chanting and stirring patriotic songs performed by students and monks from various institutions across the state.

A short video showcasing the state’s pristine nature and breathtaking landscapes was displayed.

In addition to the natural wonders, a short documentary titled “Statehood Symphony – nearing the Golden Jubilee” was also presented, offering a glimpse into Sikkim’s journey towards its upcoming golden jubilee of statehood.

Earlier, the Hon’ble Governor offered garlands and paid rich tribute to the statue of Late LD Kazi (Khangsarpa), Sikkim’s first chief minister.

Present in the celebrations were Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Speaker of Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Shri Arun Upreti, along with other cabinet ministers, Chief Secretary of the Government of Sikkim, Director-General of Police, heads of departments, other officers, staff, students, and members of the general public.