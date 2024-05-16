Tripura Government Launches 48 Mobile Health Teams for Children: NHM Director Rajib Datta

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala: May 16, 2024: In a significant move to bolster child healthcare, the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram has mobilized 48 dedicated mobile health teams to conduct health screenings for children across the state. The initiative focuses on children from birth to 6 years at Anganwadi centers and those aged 6 to 18 in schools, State Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM) Rajib Datta while briefing reporters at Secretariat here today.

Datta emphasized the program’s commitment to providing free medical services to children suffering from congenital malformations, developmental disabilities, and various diseases. “Our mission is to ensure that every child in our state has access to the healthcare they need, right from the start,” Datta stated.

The Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (National Child Health Program) is at the forefront of this effort, offering treatment and surgeries for conditions such as congenital heart disease, hearing impairment, clubfoot, visual impairment, and neural tube defects. “It is our duty and privilege to provide these essential services to the children of our state,” Datta added.

Datta also announced that ILS Hospital in Agartala is the go-to center for children requiring hearing aids, while the Anushka Foundation in Mumbai offers treatment for clubfoot. “Since the inception of the State Child Health Program, we have seen over 900 cases of cleft lip and palate, 600 cases of congenital heart disease, and numerous other conditions successfully treated and, when necessary, operated upon. These children are now leading healthy lives,” Datta added.

The press conference shed light on the network of hospitals enlisted to perform surgeries for these conditions. For congenital heart disease, AGMC and GBP Hospitals in Agartala, Apollo Children’s Hospital in Chennai, Medica Super Specialty Hospital in Kolkata, and Shija Hospital and Research Center in Manipur have been designated. Guwahati’s Mission Smile is set to handle cleft palate surgeries, while ILS Hospital Agartala will offer hearing aid treatments. The Anushka Foundation in Mumbai has been tasked with addressing clubfoot issues.

The Director of Health Services Dr Sanjib Debbarma, Director of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicines Dr Anjan Das, Joint Director of the National Health Mission (NHM) Binoy Bhushan Das and State Nodal Officer of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram Dr Sanjay Rudra Pal were present in the press conference. Their collective efforts underscore the state’s dedication to improving the well-being of its youngest residents.

Datta reiterated the program’s pledge: “We are here to ensure that no child is left behind due to lack of medical care. Together, we are working towards a healthier future for our children.” The State Child Health Program stands as a testament to the government’s resolve in nurturing a robust healthcare ecosystem for the young generation.