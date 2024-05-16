Wife and Son Allegedly Kills Father in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 16, 2024: In a shocking turn of events that has gripped the Damdamiya area under Lefunga police station in West Tripura district, a family conflict has culminated in the tragic death of a local man, allegedly at the hands of his own wife and son. The incident has sent ripples of horror throughout the community.

According to the Lefunga police station OC Sahadeb Das, the authorities were alerted early this morning to a disturbing scene at the residence of Haribal Biswas, aged 43. “Upon arrival, we found Biswas’ body lying in a pool of blood in his yard. Immediate action was taken to secure the area and begin investigations,” stated OC Das.

The forensic team, accompanied by the fingerprint unit and canine squad, were promptly dispatched to the scene to gather evidence. “The teams are working diligently to piece together the events that led to Mr. Biswas’ untimely demise,” reported Mrinal Pal, OC of the Lembucherra police outpost.

Dilip Biswas, the brother of the deceased, expressed his grief and disbelief: “Haribal was a pillar in our family. To find him in such a state is beyond comprehension. We are all in shock.”

Residents, including Orphan Biswas, the father of the deceased, have pointed fingers at Haribal Biswas’ wife Jharna Biswas and their son Suman Biswas, accusing them of the heinous act. “There were ongoing disputes within the family, particularly concerning financial matters,” a local resident, who wished to remain anonymous, shared with us. “It’s believed that the inability to pay for a motorcycle installment may have been the catalyst for this tragedy.”