Aizawl To Reroute Traffic On Friday And Saturday

NET Web Desk

The SP Traffic, Aizawl district on Thursday issued a public notification for re-routing certain traffic routes in Aizawl.

The re-routing order has been issued as several tree branches had to be pruned

The notification letter stated that under Section 115&117 of MV Act 1988, and the authority given by the Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of Aizawl District Disaster Management Authority, Aizawl Traffic SP has issued an order for the following alternative routes-

1. Between 11AM and 2PM on Friday; and 11AM and 3PM on Saturday, the following routes will be re-directed

• All city buses plying from Northern to Southern side of the city will take the Venghlui- Republic Road and exit at Sikulpuikawn

• All city buses plying from Southern to Northern side of the city will ply via Upper Khatla, and take the downhill road to Tennis Court from Raj Bhavan Northern Gate; and will join normal traffic at Temple Square.

2. All two wheelers and LMVs heading to the northern section of the city will ply from Sikulpuikawn and Upper Khatla

3. All two wheelers and LMVs heading to Southern Aizawl will ply through Upper Khatla and exit at Sikulpuikawn.

No parking will be allowed at all the mentioned routes.

Restrictions not applicable to emergency services, police and Magistrate on duty.