Arunachal: Counting Of Votes For Assembly Seats To begin At 6 AM On June 2; Lok Sabha At 8 AM On June 4

NET Web Desk

All preparations for vote counting are going on in full swing, chief electoral officer P K Sain informed.

CEO stated that simultaneous counting of various assembly constituencies, instead of counting of votes of one constituency after another in the past, would be taken up this time based on availability of infrastructures.

For assembly seats in 24 districts of Arunachal counting will take place as in three districts the seats got uncontested and for Lok sabha in all 27 districts.

For example, counting of all five assembly constituencies of Changlang district would be taken up simultaneously and hopefully the results would be known expeditiously by 11 am to 12 noon, he said.

The counting of votes of assembly constituencies would begin at 6 am on June 2 while for Lok Sabha seats at 8 am on June 4.

As hardly two weeks are left for counting, I had a meeting with all district election officers (DEOs) when DGP Anand Mohan, in presence of chief secretary, told all and SPs to strictly adhere to guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI) to maintain law and order with the barricaded three-layer security are of counting centres.

No unwanted persons, except those authorized, should be allowed to enter without mobile phones for facilitating counting in a peaceful atmosphere, Sain quoted him as directing.

“I also directed all DEOs and nodal officers to ensure maintenance of ECI guidelines within the counting areas and strong rooms where all electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been kept after simultaneous elections held on April 19”, he said.

“I have visited the strong rooms in the districts many times and found that representatives of political parties have also visited to observe security as they made entry in the visitors’ book,” he informed.

Asked about how the eager masses of this digital era would know the outcome of counting, he disclosed that internet facility would be made available in all counting centres for mailing the results to CEO office as well as to the ECI. Moreover, media centre would also be set up near all counting centres for the public to get updated information, he said.

“The people and officials worked with team spirit to maintain the glory of Arunachal Pradesh in conducting the election process peacefully, he said and hoped that the same spirit would always be maintained in future in this state to set an example in the country for others to emulate.