Aryavart Merit Scholarship Results Announced: Rs. 7 Crores Awarded

NET Web Desk

In a resounding success for academic inclusivity, The Aryavart International University located in Dharmanagar, North Tripura has transformed the lives of more than 1000 students following a rigorous online examination held from 21st April 2024 to 27th Apr 2024.

This landmark initiative which allocated a staggering Rs. 7 crores in scholarships, has exemplified the institution’s unwavering dedication to fostering talent and promoting educational excellence across a broad spectrum of disciplines.

The scholarship examination, conducted seamlessly through online platforms, saw enthusiastic participation from around 3000 students across diverse academic backgrounds.

The rigorous assessment process aimed to identity deserving candidates who demonstrated exceptional academic merit and promising potential.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Gunjan Bansal, Chancellor of Aryavart International University, the scholarship program has emerged as a beacon of hope for aspiring students.

Dr. Bansal reiterated the university’s commitment to empowering students and propelling them towards success.

“We are delighted to witness the transformative impact of our scholarship initiative.” remarked Dr. Bansal.

“It is a testament to our steadfast dedication to nurturing talent and rostering a culture or academic excellence,” he added.

The students who emerged as beneficiaries of the scholarship program represent a diverse array of academic disciplines, reflecting the university’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

With the financial support provided by the scholarships these students are now able to pursue various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs including but not limited to:

Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech) Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (B.Sc IT) Master of Computer Abblications (MCA) Integrated Master of Computer Applications (Integrated MCA) Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Master of Business Administration (MBA) Integrated Master of Business Administration (Integrated MBA) Executive Master of Business Administration (Executive MBA) Bachelor of commerce (B.COM) Master of Commerce (M.COM) Bachelor of Arts (B.A) Master of Arts (M.A) Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BIMC) Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) Bachelor ot Physical Education and Sports (BPES) Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) Master of Social Work (MSW) Library Science programs.

As the news of the scholarship recipients spreads, Aryavart International University continues to attract aspiring students trom across the region.

The institution’s ongoing admissions process across various departments invites students to become part of its vibrant academic community and contribute to the frontiers of knowledge and innovation.