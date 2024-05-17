Assam: Kaziranga National Park To Conclude 2023-24 Tourist Season On May 31

NET Web Desk

LTourists have been granted additional time to explore Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, as the Divisional Forest Officer of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division has announced that Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will close to tourists on May 31, 2024.

This marks the official closure of the 2023-24 tourist season at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Initially, park authorities had announced the cessation of Elephant Safaris from May 1 and Jeep Safaris from May 16, citing adverse weather conditions and challenging road situations as primary concerns for visitor safety.

However, the recent decision to prolong the Jeep Safari season provides an unexpected opportunity for visitors to experience Kaziranga’s unique landscapes and rich biodiversity a little longer.

While the Elephant Safaris remain closed for the season, tourists can still enjoy the thrilling experience of the Jeep Safaris until the end of the month.

Visitors are advised to take full advantage of this extended period while adhering strictly to all safety guidelines and park regulations to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit.

For the latest updates on park conditions and regulations, tourists are urged to check the official Kaziranga National Park website or contact park administration.

Kaziranga National Park continues to be a beacon of biodiversity and a major attraction for eco-tourism, drawing visitors from around the globe to witness its natural wonders.