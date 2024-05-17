Embracing Technology in Education: Tripura’s CM Dr Manik Saha Vows to Enhance Learning with Innovative Upgrades

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 17, 2024: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha has pledged to elevate the quality of education services provided to students across the state. During his inaugural visit to the office of Educational Channel ‘Vande Tripura’ at Shiksha Bhawan in Agartala, Dr. Saha expressed his commitment to integrating technology into learning and ensuring that educational resources remain current and beneficial for student development.

“The present era is the age of technology, and it is imperative that our educational offerings reflect this reality,” stated Dr. Saha. “We are dedicated to regularly updating our methods and materials to ensure that our students are not just learning but excelling in their fields of study.”

The Chief Minister’s tour included a comprehensive review of the channel’s infrastructure, where he gathered essential information to guide future enhancements. He emphasized the need for technical upgrades and assured that steps would be taken in consultation with education officials to address various issues.

“I frequently tune into Vande Tripura from the comfort of my home, and it was time to witness its operations firsthand,” Dr. Saha remarked. “The potential for improvement is clear, and I have proposed several measures to the concerned officials to facilitate the channel’s advancement.”

Dr. Saha also highlighted the importance of keeping students abreast of technological advancements and expanding the channel’s reach beyond the Bangla medium to include English content. He acknowledged the channel’s growing reputation, even receiving accolades from Delhi, but insisted that there is room for further progress.

In a dialogue with media representatives, the Chief Minister underscored the significance of distributing educational content via pen drives and soliciting regular feedback from students to refine the channel’s offerings. He personally vowed to visit schools to gather insights on the channel’s impact.

Additionally, Dr. Saha addressed the performance of schools under the Vidyajyoti scheme, noting that while past results have been commendable, a thorough evaluation of this year’s outcomes is necessary. “We will review the results in their entirety and engage in detailed discussions with education department officials to identify and resolve any issues,” he assured.

The visit which marked a milestone in Dr. Saha’s tenure as both Chief Minister and Education Minister was conducted alongside Director of Higher Education Department NC Sharma and other key officials. This initiative reflects the government’s unwavering dedication to fostering an environment of academic excellence and innovation in Tripura.