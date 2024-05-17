Former Assam Education Minister Thaneswar Boro Passes Away at 85

NET Web Desk

Former Education Minister of Assam and ex-President of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Thaneswar Boro, passed away Friday morning at the age of 85.

He succumbed to cardiac arrest at around 7:08 AM while receiving treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati, as informed.

Boro had been reportedly in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of GMCH, battling complications related to a longstanding heart condition.

Despite the efforts of medical professionals, he could not be revived.

Survived by his only daughter, Boro’s political career was marked by his tenure as Education Minister during the AGP government, where he made significant contributions to the state’s educational landscape.

The mortal remains of the former minister will be transported to Rangia from Guwahati.

A series of homage ceremonies are planned to honor his legacy and service to Assam.