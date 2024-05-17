Indian Youtuber Builds ‘Lamborghini’ Out Of Honda Civic For Just ₹12.5 Lakh

NET Web Desk

Tanna Dhaval, a YouTuber based in Gujarat, has transformed a 2008 Honda Civic into a replica of the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio electric concept car.

This ambitious project, which took over a year to complete, has garnered widespread attention and admiration from auto enthusiasts worldwide.

Dhaval acquired a brand new Honda Civic 1.8 model to serve as the foundation for his project. Using the original engine and accessories from the Civic, he meticulously constructed his version of the Lamborghini, sourcing additional parts and materials as needed.

The total cost of the transformation amounted to approximately ₹12.5 lakh, with the metal frame or chassis alone costing over ₹1 lakh while labour charges accounted for another ₹3 lakh.

Despite the extensive modifications, Dhaval faced some challenges, such as finding wheels that matched the Lamborghini’s distinctive design.

He compensated by creating and affixing a custom Lamborghini sticker logo on the car’s bonnet.

Dhaval documented the entire process in a series of videos on his YouTube channel, sharing insights and details about the extensive modifications involved.

Dhaval also personalized the car with a “63” sticker at the rear, honoring British racing driver George Russell, and proudly displayed the Indian tricolor on the vehicle, stating, “Lamborghini is an Italian company, but our India’s flag should also be there.”

Dhaval expressed immense satisfaction with the outcome of his labor-intensive project.

He highlighted the resourcefulness involved, noting that they used “jugaad items” to ensure everything matched.