Malaria Control a Priority in Tripura: Health Secretary Kiran Gitte Holds Meeting with DMs Virtually

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 17, 2024: In a proactive move against malaria, Health Secretary Kiran Gitte convened a vital video conference with the District Magistrates across the state. The conference underscored the urgency of accelerating existing anti-malaria initiatives and charting new strategies to combat the disease.

Key topics included the expedited release of larvivorous fish in reservoirs, distribution of nearly 9,50,000 LLIN mosquito nets, and widespread larvicide spraying. The National Health Mission’s Tripura branch has already commenced preparations to tackle malaria head-on. Health Secretary Gitte’s recent visit to North Tripura and Dhalai districts on May 14-15 underscored the commitment to this cause. Engaging with hospital authorities, local residents, and public representatives, Gitte stressed the necessity of awareness campaigns, health camps, and door-to-door visits in malaria-prone regions.

A crucial meeting on May 15 saw Gitte join forces with National Health Mission Director Rajib Datta, Joint Director Binoy Bhushan Das, Malaria State Program Officer Dr. Abhijit Das, and other key health officials. The discussion prioritized intensified spraying and fogging operations, increased malaria testing, especially for children and pregnant women, and heightened public awareness.

This comprehensive approach is commendable. The incorporation of larvivorous fish and extensive larvicide use addresses the mosquito population directly, while LLIN mosquito nets provide a critical barrier against bites. Moreover, the focus on increasing malaria testing and ensuring regular blood tests for vulnerable groups highlights the state’s commitment to early detection and treatment.

The community’s involvement through awareness campaigns and health camps is crucial. Malaria can only be effectively controlled with collective action. These initiatives, if executed diligently, promise a significant reduction in malaria cases, safeguarding the health of Tripura’s residents. The state’s comprehensive and multifaceted strategy sets a strong precedent for malaria prevention efforts nationwide.