Meghalaya: Sports Minister Warjri Announces Plans For A Major Cricket Stadium In Ri Bhoi

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri on May 17, announced plans for a major cricket stadium in Ri Bhoi district, countering claims that the government prioritises football over cricket.

In his statement, Minister Warjri emphasized the government’s dedication to cricket, highlighting the new stadium as a significant step toward boosting the sport’s popularity and infrastructure in Meghalaya.

Additionally, the Minister provided an update on the renovation of the JN Stadium, which is set to become a state-of-the-art facility.

The renovation work is scheduled for completion by December, promising advanced amenities for various sports events.

Minister Warjri also acknowledged the pressing need for more sports infrastructure in Shillong City.