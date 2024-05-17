Mizoram Reports 132 New Dengue Cases; 7 Deaths, 4,209 Infections In Last 5 Years

NET Web Desk

At least 7 people have died and 4,209 people have been infected with Dengue during the last 5 years (2019-2023) in Mizoram while 132 people are already found to be affected since January 1 till April 30 this year, according to State Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (SVBDCP) officials.

The figures were reported at the function held in Aizawl on the occasion of National Dengue Day with a theme “Connect with Community, Control Dengue” on Thursday by the state Health & Family Welfare’s State Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (SVBDCP).

The officials said that those 7 people who succumbed to Dengue infections were from Aizawl district, of which 5 people died in 2022 while 2 others died the next year.

They said that maximum number of Dengue cases were detected in 2023 with 2,060 people being found to be infected out of 12,949 samples tested during the year.

1,868 Dengue cases were detected in the state out of 5,252 samples tested in 2022, official informed.

Notably, there were 131 Dengue cases out of 858 samples tested during 2019 while the number declined considerably during the Covid-19 pandemic hiatus in 2020 and 2021 at 67 and 83 respectively.