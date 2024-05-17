Police Seize Drugs Worth Over 15 Lakhs from Vehicle at Assam-Tripura Border

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 17, 2024: In a significant crackdown on illegal narcotics in Assam-Tripura border, police officials at Churaibari Gate have seized drugs valued at over Rs 15 lakh from a container vehicle during a routine check. The driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody.

“Following a brief hiatus in drug seizures, our vigilant officers have once again intercepted a substantial quantity of illegal substances,” stated Pranab Mili, the gate in-charge. He reported that on Friday morning, the police inspected a container vehicle bearing the registration number NL01AC-0700, which was transporting online retail goods.

Upon thorough examination, the authorities recovered 1600 bottles of Eskuff cough syrup cleverly concealed behind various items in the vehicle. The street value of the seized drugs is estimated to exceed Rs 15 lakh.

The driver identified as Jayanta Deb, a resident of Tripura has been arrested in connection with the seizure. “We are committed to eradicating the menace of drugs from our society and will continue to pursue all leads vigorously,” affirmed a police spokesperson.

The police have launched a investigation under the NDPS Act to trace the network behind this smuggling operation. The swift action by the authorities highlights their ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.