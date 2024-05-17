Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

State Bank Of Sikkim Lodges FIR Against 3 Officials For Embezzlement Of Rs 69 Crore

NET Web Desk

The State Bank of Sikkim has lodged an FIR with the Crime Investigation Department (CID) against three officials of the bank for alleged irregularities and embezzlement of funds amounting to over Rs 69 crore, an official said on Friday.

The bank has accused three officials – Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, general manager (operations), Tsewang Dorjee Lepcha, assistant manager (IT) and Tilak Rai, senior accounts assistant for embezzlement of funds in the FIR.

The FIR lodged on May 14 stated that the three officials opened various fixed deposit accounts in the name of government officials while investing the remaining misappropriated bank funds in “various immovable and movable assets”.

