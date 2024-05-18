Assam’s Riyan Parag Selected For NCA’s High Performance Monitoring Programme

NET Web Desk

The All India Men’s Selection Committee has announced the selection of Riyan Parag for the National Cricket Academy’s (NCA) High Performance Monitoring Programme for the 2024-25 domestic cricket season.

This prestigious recognition underscores Parag’s impressive cricketing prowess and potential.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has expressed its delight over Parag’s selection, lauding his dedication and hard work that have culminated in this significant achievement, highlighting Parag’s growing stature in domestic cricket.

Parag’s recent performances have been nothing short of exceptional. In the latest domestic season and the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has emerged as one of the most reliable uncapped players.

Notably, Parag joined an elite group of cricketers by becoming the third batter, after Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma, to score over 500 runs in an IPL season while batting at position 4 or lower.

This feat is particularly remarkable as Parag is one of only five players to accomplish it without having played at the international level.

The inclusion of Parag in the NCA’s High Performance Monitoring Programme is a testament to his significant potential and marks a promising future for the young cricketer.