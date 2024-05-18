Manipur: 34 UNLF(P) Insurgents Surrender Before Assam Rifles

NET Web Desk

Thirty-four armed insurgents of UNLF(P) trying to sneak into Manipur from Myanmar have surrendered before the Assam Rifles with their automatic weapons, officials said.

They were trying to enter into Manipur after they came under intense firing from the rival PDF in Myanmar, the officials said.

Insurgents were spotted and challenged by Assam Rifles unit that was keeping a vigil in the area, they said.

The entire group of the 34 armed insurgents chose to surrender with their automatic weapons before the force and later handed over to the state police, as reported.

The surrendered cadre is believed to be from the valley-based insurgent group UNLF (P) that had entered into a ceasefire agreement with the Union government and the Manipur government on November 29, 2023.