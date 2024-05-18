Mizoram: Aizawl Special Court Convicts 23 In Land Compensation Scam

NET Web Desk

Special Court (Prevention of Corruption Act) in Aizawl on Friday convicted 23 people from south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district for their involvement in receiving compensation by making 35 fake land settlement certificates (LSCs) by cheating authorities and misuse of official positions by officials.

The 23 people were convicted by the special judge HTC Lalrinchhana under section 420/468/471 read with 120 B Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 13 (2) and u/s 13 (1)(c) & (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 read with 120 B IPC.

The convicted people, who were being released on bail, were remanded to judicial custody and sent to Central Jail from where they will be produced before the court on Monday when Lalrinchhana will pronounce the sentence/quantum of punishment.