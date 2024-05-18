Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: Government To Conduct State-Level Monsoon Preparedness Meeting On May 20

NET Web Desk

In anticipation of the upcoming monsoon season, a state-level Monsoon Preparedness meeting has been scheduled on May 20, under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister and Chairman of the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA).

The meeting will take place at 11:00 AM in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Kohima.

All government departments are urged to attend the meeting.

Additionally, the department of PWD, R&B, HG, CD&SDRE, Food & Civil Supplies and Health & Family Welfare Department have been requested to submit infrastructure maintenance report and give a presentation on monsoon preparedness measures.

