Sikkim Awarded As The ‘Best State’ In Environment Education Programme

The northeastern state of Sikkim has been awarded with the prestigious title of Best State for excellence in implementing the Environment Education Programme (Eco-Club Programme) for the year 2023-24.

This accolade was presented by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) during the National Review Meet held in the national capital.

The award, which includes a trophy and a certificate, was received by representatives of the State Forest and Environment Department, Rajen Pradhan and Laxuman Darnal.

The presentation was made by Ms. Nameeta Prasad, Joint Secretary of the MoEF&CC.

Sikkim’s achievement underscores its commitment to fostering environmental awareness and education through the Eco-Club Programme, which engages students and communities in activities aimed at promoting sustainability and conservation.

Sikkim’s recognition as the Best State is expected to inspire other regions to enhance their own environmental education programmes.

