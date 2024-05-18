Transwoman Anmol Rai Crowned ‘Miss Pink Nepal 2024’ In Kathmandu

NET Web Desk

In a gala event organised in Kathmandu, Anmol Rai, a transwoman, was chosen as Miss Pink Nepal 2024, followed by the first runner-up, Sarosy Neupane, and the second runner-up, Aarohi Basnet.

Now, Rai will represent Nepal in the Miss International Queen 2024 competition, to be held in Thailand this year.

The event was marked with cultural performances showcasing Nepal’s rich cultural heritage and was organised to celebrate the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexphobia, Transphobia and Aphobia.

Organised by Diamond Society Nepal, the event aimed to raise awareness regarding the LGBTQ community and their struggle in present society.

Nepal has become the first country in South Asia to allow same-sex marriage, a step towards implementing gender equality and preventing discrimination towards LGBTQ people.

The crowning of Anmol Rai as Miss Pink Nepal 2024 is seen as a milestone for the LGBTQ community in Nepal, reflecting the country’s growing acceptance and recognition of diverse gender identities and sexual orientations.