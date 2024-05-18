Tripura BJP Condemns Opposition’s “Despicable Mindset” in Protest March

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 18, 2024: The Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized what it calls the conspiracies, propaganda, and “despicable mindset” of the opposition, which they claim is aimed at stalling the state’s development. To amplify their message, the BJP organized a robust protest march today, mobilizing party supporters and leaders.

The procession commencing from the Krishnanagar party office marched through various routes gathering momentum and support along the way. Leading the charge were Pradesh BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee, Minister Ratan Lal Nath and MLA Ratan Chakraborty among other party leaders.

Addressing the rally, Bhattacharjee lambasted the opposition for allegedly misleading the public with baseless accusations against the BJP government. “The opposition in the state is making various accusations against the BJP government to mislead the people,” he stated. “We have come down to the field today to protest this. The opposition claims there are problems with work, food, and electricity services across the state. But the BJP-led government is making various plans for the people of the state, always working for their benefit.”

Bhattacharjee further refuted the opposition’s claims regarding fuel shortages. “Petrol-diesel problems have never been seen in this state. There was a crisis due to natural calamities, but with the help of the central and state governments, the problem was solved quickly,” he said, underscoring the government’s swift action in the face of adversity.

He accused the opposition of exploiting these temporary issues for political gain, asserting, “Unfortunately, the opposition is trying to mislead people by telling lies. A protest march has been organized by the BJP to give a befitting reply.”

Pradesh BJP President concluded his address by urging the opposition to cease their propaganda and focus on constructive dialogue. “We ask the opposition to refrain from propaganda and work together for the progress of our state,” he implored.

The protest march, a display of the BJP’s resolve, echoed through the streets, underscoring their commitment to countering what they perceive as unfounded opposition tactics.