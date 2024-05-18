Tripura: Four Bangladeshis, One Indian Tout Arrested At Railway Station

NET Web Desk

Four Bangladesh nationals and one Indian citizen were arrested when they were about to board a Chennai-bound express train from Agartala station, a railway police officer said on Saturday.

They could not show any valid documents- either passport or visa to travel in India, during preliminary interrogation, he said.

“A group of few people were entering the platform through the main gate of the station to catch a Chennai bound express train on Friday around 5 pm. On suspicion, the GRP personnel detained five people and took them to a police station for interrogation,” the Officer in Charge (OC), GRP Agartala station, Tapas Das, said.

The arrested Bangladesh citizens were identified as Jahangir Alam (21), Riyad Hussain (22), Onan Hussain (19) and Imam Hussain (23), while Rafikul Islam, who hails from Sonamura in Tripura’s Sepahijala district appeared assisting the foreigners.

According to them, they had plans to go to Chennai, Das said.

“All Bangladesh nationals were arrested for travelling in India without valid passports and one Indian tout was also arrested for accompanying them. They were forwarded before a local court seeking police remand for further interrogation,” Das said.

On May 11, eight Bangladesh citizens were arrested from Agartala railway station for sneaking into Indian soil without passports.