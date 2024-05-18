Two Nagaland Artistes Invited To Italy’s ‘Beyond Borders International Project’

NET Web Desk

Ms. Mengu Suokhrie and Ms. Ethel Wangha, members of ‘The Nagaland Folkloric Group,’ have been invited to participate in the ‘Beyond Borders International Project.’

This prestigious event is a part of the XIII Edition of the PerformAzioni International Festival, which will be held from May 24th to 31st, 2024, in Bologna, Italy.

Organized by Instabili Vaganti in partnership with the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA), the festival offers a unique platform for cultural exchange and artistic development.

The two artistes from Nagaland, supported under the Chief Minister’s Scholarship for the Arts, had undergone a rigorous training and workshop in Nagaland prior to the invitation to Italy.

Abu Metha, Associate Vice President of Indian Athletics and advisor to the Nagaland Chief Minister, congratulated the artistes, stating, “This is a fantastic platform for them to learn and perform under the guidance of world-class mentors. Our talented cultural ambassadors will highlight the rich culture and traditions of Nagaland and promote it as a destination with fantastic experiences.”

Metha also expressed gratitude to Instabili Vaganti for hosting the artistes.

“So proud to host such amazing artists and so glad to carry on our wonderful collaboration with Tafma Nagaland within Beyond Borders project. Thank you Abu Metha,” replied Instabili Vaganti in a twitter post.

This collaboration is seen as a significant step in strengthening the cultural ties between India and Italy.

“Grateful to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Nagaland, Shri. Neiphiu Rio, for the constant support to music, arts, and the youth of Nagaland,” Metha added. “Well done TaFMA. I wish the workshop and symposium all the very best.”

The participation of Suokhrie and Wangha in this international project underscores the ongoing efforts to promote Nagaland’s vibrant culture globally and foster international friendships.