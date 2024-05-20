Arunachal Racer Lhakpa Tsering Makes Impressive International Debut In Thailand Rally

NET Web Desk

Veteran rally racer Lhakpa Tsering from Arunachal Pradesh, India, made a maiden foray into the international rally scene by securing 6th place in the Extreme T1 category and 12th place overall at the Thailand Rally Raid Championship (TRRC) 2024, Round 2.

The event took place from May 18 to 19 in the challenging terrains of Lobpuri province, Thailand.

Tsering, also the president of the Motorsports Club of Arunachal, partnered with experienced navigator Musa Sherif from Kerala, a seasoned competitor with 314 international and national rallies under his belt and a seven-time Indian National Rally champion.

Together, they faced 19 entries from Thailand, Japan, Australia, and India, driving over 200 kilometers of rugged stages marked by extreme heat and severe thunderstorms.

Despite hailing from the colder climes of the Himalayan region, Tsering and Sherif demonstrated remarkable resilience and skill under harsh conditions, where in-car temperatures soared to 50 degrees Celsius and outside temperatures reached 42 degrees Celsius.

Their performance, sponsored by JK Tyre Motorsports and Arunachal-based entrepreneur GR Construction, highlighted their adaptability and endurance.

The rally was ultimately won by a team from Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand, which completed the course in a cumulative time of 1:54:24 hours.

Expressing satisfaction with their performance, Tsering remarked on the unique challenges posed by the event and voiced his ambition to bring similar international competitions to Arunachal Pradesh in the future.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Tsering on his achievement via Twitter, extending best wishes for his future endeavors and celebrating his pioneering entry into the international rally scene.