Aryavart International University Tripura Expands Ph.D. Program To Include Working Professionals

Arvavart International University continues its pioneering eftorts in academic advancement with the expansion of its Ph.D program to include working professionals.

This groundbreaking initiative opens doors for individuals in both government and private sectors to pursue advanced research and academic exploration while maintaining their professional commitments.

The launch of the Ph.D. program for working professionals marks a significant milestone in Aryavart’s commitment to providing accessible and flexible higher education opportunities.

By catering to the needs of busy professionals, the university aims to empower a diverse range of individuals to contribute to scholarly research and innovation in their respective fields.

Central to the expanded Ph.D program is Arvavart’s unwavering commitment to excellence. Leveraging its partnership with INFLIBNET (Information and Library Network), scholars in the program benefit from comprehensive research resources and collaboration opportunities, ensuring they have the tools necessary to excel in their academic pursuits.

Mr. Raman Kumar Roshan, Founder Chairman of Aryavart International University, expressed enthusiasm about the program’s potential to cultivate research leaders among working professionals.

The university’s commitment to fostering academic excellence remains steadfast, as evidenced by its dedicatiom to nurturing next generation of scholars poised to make significant contributions to their fields.

As Aryavart International Umiversity continues to drive forward the frontiers of knowledge and innovation, it invites aspiring students and scholass to form its vibrant academic community.

The university’s admissions for the 2024-25 session in various departments, including Science, Computer Science and Engineering, Commerce and Management, Social Science and Humamities, Hotel Management, Journalism, Mass Communication, among others, are now open.