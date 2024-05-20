Assamese Model Kristina Borah Crowned Miss Global India Sunshine 2024

NET Web Desk

Assam’s Kristina Borah, a talented young model hailing from Shantipur in Dergaon, has been crowned as the Miss Global India Sunshine 2024 at the esteemed Modeling Competition, held in Goa.

Kristina’s journey towards this triumph traces back to her roots, where she embarked on her modeling career with a local show in Dergaon back in 2022.

Since then, she has been participating and excelling in numerous competitions across the state, including notable appearances in Mumbai, Goa, and Arunachal Pradesh, as per information.

Reflecting on her remarkable achievement, Kristina expressed her gratitude, stating, “I am thrilled to be crowned the grand winner in the Miss category at the Mr and Miss Global India Sunshine 2024 Modeling Competition. This journey began in my hometown, and it is incredibly fulfilling to see it culminate in this moment of triumph.”

Kristina Borah’s triumph at the Mr and Miss Global India Sunshine 2024 Modeling Competition stands as a testament to her talent and hard work.

As she continues to shine on the national stage, she undoubtedly paves the way for many more success stories to follow.