First Look Of Documentary, ‘Headhunting To Beatboxing’ On Naga Musician Unveiled At Cannes Film Festival

NET Web Desk

In a momentous occasion at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, the first look and poster of the docu-film “Headhunting to Beatboxing,” a project that encapsulates the rich musical heritage of Nagaland, India was unveiled.

The launch event, graced by esteemed personalities including Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, renowned musician Dr. A.R. Rahman, and Mr. Jameru, Advisor at Tafma Nagaland, celebrated the culmination of five years of dedicated work.

“Produced by the legendary Dr. A.R. Rahman and directed by Rohit Gupta, the film is a story about Naga musicians- a story that goes back millennia and at the same time exemplifies the energy, ambition and the new found confidence of Naga youth,” Abu Metha said.

The real protagonists of the film are none other than the musicians themselves, whose talents and stories are set to captivate global audiences.

“It’s so inspiring that our youth are starting to write new narratives and telling fantastic stories of our land and people to the global community through their talents,” Metha added.

The collaboration with Dr. A.R. Rahman, a Grammy and Golden Globe winner, offers an invaluable mentorship opportunity for young Naga musicians, empowering them to share their narratives on an international stage.

In his tweet, Abu Metha expressed gratitude to Dr. A.R. Rahman for his partnership and to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio for his unwavering support for Nagaland’s artistic community.

The unveiling of “Headhunting to Beatboxing” marks a significant milestone in Nagaland’s pursuit of artistic excellence.