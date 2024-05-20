FSSAI Warns Against Use of Banned Calcium Carbide In Fruit Ripening

NET Web Desk

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has alerted traders, fruits handlers and Food Business Operators operating ripening chambers to strictly ensure compliance with the prohibition on calcium carbide for artificial ripening of fruits.

Health Ministry said in a statement that FSSAI is also advising Food Safety Departments of States and Union Territories to remain vigilant and take serious action against persons indulging in such unlawful practices.

Calcium carbide, commonly used for ripening fruits like mangoes, releases acetylene gas which contains harmful traces of arsenic and phosphorus.

The use of calcium carbide for ripening fruits has been banned under Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011.