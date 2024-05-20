Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

FSSAI Warns Against Use of Banned Calcium Carbide In Fruit Ripening

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Food, National
NET Web Desk

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has alerted traders, fruits handlers and Food Business Operators operating ripening chambers to strictly ensure compliance with the prohibition on calcium carbide for artificial ripening of fruits.

Health Ministry said in a statement that FSSAI is also advising Food Safety Departments of States and Union Territories to remain vigilant and take serious action against persons indulging in such unlawful practices.

Calcium carbide, commonly used for ripening fruits like mangoes, releases acetylene gas which contains harmful traces of arsenic and phosphorus.

The use of calcium carbide for ripening fruits has been banned under Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News