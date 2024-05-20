Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered By Security Forces In Manipur

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

In a coordinated and proactive effort to maintain peace and security in the region, the Indian Army, in conjunction with the Manipur Police, launched a joint operation based on specific intelligence in Gwaltabi village, Imphal East district, uncovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

In this joint operation, authorities successfully seized an assortment of items. The recovered arsenal included an Improvised Long-Range Mortar (Pompi), a 303 Rifle, two 12-bore guns, two hand grenades, ammunition & other war-like stores.

The operation, conducted with precision and efficiency, resulted in the successful recovery of a cache of arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores, underscoring the commitment of the security forces to combating threats to peace and stability.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News