Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered By Security Forces In Manipur

NET Web Desk

In a coordinated and proactive effort to maintain peace and security in the region, the Indian Army, in conjunction with the Manipur Police, launched a joint operation based on specific intelligence in Gwaltabi village, Imphal East district, uncovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

In this joint operation, authorities successfully seized an assortment of items. The recovered arsenal included an Improvised Long-Range Mortar (Pompi), a 303 Rifle, two 12-bore guns, two hand grenades, ammunition & other war-like stores.

The operation, conducted with precision and efficiency, resulted in the successful recovery of a cache of arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores, underscoring the commitment of the security forces to combating threats to peace and stability.