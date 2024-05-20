Mizoram: R. Lalramnghaka Takes Oath As The New Chairman Of MPSC

NET Web Desk

R. Lalramnghaka, a retired IAS officer, was sworn in as the new Chairman of Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) at the swearing-in ceremony held at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Aizawl today.

The proceeding for oath-taking commenced with Dr Renu Sharma, Chief Secretary who read the warrant of appointment by the Governor. At the ceremony, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati then administered the Oath of Office, Allegiance and Secrecy to R. Lalramnghaka. Chief Minister Lalduhoma led the attendance of the high dignitaries. Speaker Lalbiakzama, K. Sapdanga, Home Minister and other dignitaries including Zoramthanga, Former Chief Minister, were among those in attendance at the swearing-in programme.

R. Lalramnghaka holds the degree of B.Sc (Agri). He joined the Mizoram Civil Service in 1991. He was then promoted to Indian Administrative Service (IAS) of AGMUT Cadre in 2009. R. Lalramnghaka has a diverse and progressive career path within the Mizoram government. He held important posts under the Government in various capacities – Director, SIRD, D.C. Kolasib, Jt.Secy, LR&S/LAD, Director, LR&S, Director, FCS&CA & Addl. Secretary, LR&S, Secretary, LR&S/LAD, DC, Aizawl, Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, Commerce & Industries Department, and Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms.

Lalramnghaka held the post of Secretary, General Administration Department &Public Works Department before he was appointed Chairman of MPSC.