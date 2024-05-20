Nagaland: Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio Chairs State Level Meeting On Monsoon Preparedness

NET Web Desk

Chief Minister and Chairman of Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, Neiphiu Rio today chaired a state level meeting on monsoon preparedness in Kohima.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister asked all state government departments to be prepared for the upcoming monsoon season since Nagaland monsoon character cannot be predicted. He also directed the state to provide funds for emergency situations to the district administration so that immediate reliefs can be given to those effected by monsoon related incidents and situations.

Rio further called on the Public Works Department (Roads and Bridges) and engineering divisions in every district to arrange and keep a JCB handy through hiring or contribution from contractors or private parties to come to the rescues of the people for any untoward incidents during monsoon season.

He appealed to the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited to clear all drainages, Hume pipes and culverts to ensure smooth flow of water to avert damages. The Chief Minister directed the agriculture department to supply quality seeds and distribute seed on time to the farmers and instructed power department to be prepared for any unforeseen incidents resulting in power cuts which causes a lot of hardship to the citizens.

Rio also instructed the Chief Secretary to have Video Conferences with all the districts on the preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season.