Nagaland: Excise Narcotic Cell Seizes 69 Soap Boxes Of Drugs From Chumoukedima District; One Person Arrested

NET Web Desk

The Excise Narcotic Cell seized 69 soap boxes of sunflower (heroin) weighing 759 grams from 6th mile area in Chumoukedima district.

One person was arrested in this connection. A press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Excise stated that the contraband concealed inside a trolley bag was recovered from the possession of SP Mesiingaolou, a resident of Maram Bazar in Senapati district of Manipur.

It stated that the accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and the case is under active investigation.

