Nagaland State Department Of Cooperation Organises Workshop On Accounting, Auditing And Taxation

NET Web Desk

Nagaland State Department of Cooperation is organizing a five-day workshop on Accounting, Auditing and Taxation at Medziphema from today.

Inaugurating the workshop, Under Secretary, Cooperation Department, Wacy Kent said, “the program is aimed to equip the department officials in executing their activities with confidence.” He also stressed on the need to create Cooperative awareness and sensitization so as to educate and impart trainings to the people at the grassroot level and to have a meaningful impact in the lives of the rural populace.

The objective of the workshop is to equip participants with necessary skills required to prepare and maintain accurate accounting records, enable participants to effectively prepare and interpret financial statements and to provide them with a comprehensive understanding of relevant provisions of the Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, as applicable to the state of Nagaland.

It will also equip participants with the necessary skills required to conduct audits of Cooperative Societies and to enhance their auditing skills by providing insights into legal provisions governing audits, audit classification of societies using CAMELS rating and audit reporting.

The workshop, will culminate on 24th of this month.