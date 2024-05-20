Nagaland: Western Angami Youth Organization (WAYO) Organizes Public Rally In Protest Against Physical Assault Meted Out To An Elderly Man

NET Web Desk

The Western Angami Youth Organization (WAYO) today organized a public rally in protest against the physical assault meted out to an elderly man in Kohima, who later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim, Kezhalelie Lawrence Miasalhou who was serving as Political Assistant to the Deputy Commissioner of Kohima was assault on May 18 by two youths in the aftermath of a vehicular traffic related scuffle.

The protesters took out a rally with banners and placards from Paramedical junction Kohima till the Deputy Commissioner Kohima office to submit a memorandum. During the rally, various organizations delivered speeches, condemning the act and demanded that justice should be delivered according to the law of the land.

Reading out the memorandum to the protesters, the WAYO said that as per Naga tradition, it is the duty of the elders to reprimand and correct young people for their misdemeanour. However, WAYO said, it is unfathomable and barbaric for young people to react with brute force to the extent of taking an elder’s life.

In this regard, the organization had demanded the law enforcing agency to immediately arrest the two culprits and booked them under all relevant sections of the law and be given exemplary punishment. Additionally, the WAYO had demanded that no bail should be given to the culprits under any circumstances and cautioned that if any person or group tries to bail them out, they will be held responsible for any untoward consequences.