Northeast Frontier Railway Intensifies Ticket Checking, Collects Over Rs. 10.65 Crore as Penalties in 49 Days

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 20, 2024: In an effort to ensure a seamless and comfortable travel experience for all genuine passengers, the Northeast Frontier (N.F.) Railway has been conducting regular, intensive ticket checking drives. These initiatives are aimed at curbing the activities of ticketless and irregular travelers, thereby reducing inconvenience for law-abiding passengers.

During the current fiscal year, from April 1, 2024, to May 19, 2024, these drives have successfully recovered over Rs. 10.65 crore from ticketless travelers. This information was disclosed by the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the N.F. Railway, Sabyasachi De, in a press communiqué on Monday.

“The aim of these drives is to maintain a hassle-free and comfortable journey for all bona fide passengers,” stated Sabyasachi De. “By conducting these checks, we discourage those who attempt to travel without a proper ticket, which ultimately leads to a more pleasant travel experience for everyone.”

Reflecting on the previous fiscal year’s performance, from April 2023 to March 2024, De reported that 793,170 cases of ticketless or irregular travel were detected, resulting in the collection of over Rs. 66.27 crore in fares and penalties. This marked an increase from the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which saw Rs. 62.98 crore collected from 778,808 cases. The comparison indicates that 14,362 more cases were detected in the 2023-24 fiscal year, leading to a 5.23% increase in earnings from penalties and fares.

The N.F. Railway has emphasized the importance of traveling with valid tickets. “Traveling without a proper ticket or beyond the authorized distance can lead to excess charges and fare levies,” De explained. “Passengers who fail or refuse to pay these charges on demand will be prosecuted under the relevant sections of The Railways Act, 1989.”

To facilitate easier access to tickets, N.F. Railway encourages passengers to use the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile application, which allows for the purchase of unreserved tickets from anywhere in the country. The UTS app is available for download on both Android and Apple devices.

The N.F. Railway appeals to the general public to travel with proper and valid tickets and to carry valid identity cards to avoid any inconvenience. These measures are part of the railway’s ongoing commitment to improving service quality and ensuring a pleasant journey for all its passengers.