Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Urges Citizens to Unite Against Trinamool Congress in West Bengal

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 20, 2024: Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha of Tripura rallied the masses in West Bengal, urging them to unite and overthrow the ruling Trinamool Congress. Speaking at an election rally organized in Satmukhi Bazar in support of Ashok Kandiri, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Jayanagar Lok Sabha constituency, Dr. Saha emphasized the need for change and liberation from what he described as the misrule of the Trinamool Congress.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dr. Saha drew parallels between the political landscapes of West Bengal and Tripura. “We have tried to overthrow them for many years,” he stated, referring to the Left Front’s decades-long rule in Tripura. “After Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister in 2014, people across the country realized that the change they had been waiting for had come to us,” he added, highlighting the BJP’s successful campaign in Tripura.

Dr. Saha criticized the Trinamool Congress for allegedly perpetuating the same practices as the Left Front, including violence and corruption. “They are a disgrace to the name of democracy,” he declared. “The way they are running West Bengal, the people of the whole country are watching when the people of West Bengal will be freed from this misrule.”

Reflecting on the cultural heritage of West Bengal, Dr. Saha lamented the perceived decline in the state’s prominence. “Where is West Bengal now?” he questioned. “There was a time when the people of West Bengal used to say that what Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow.”

Asserting the BJP’s commitment to peaceful change, Dr. Saha urged the youth to join the movement against the Trinamool Congress. “Bharatiya Janata Party does not support violence under any circumstances,” he affirmed. “Bharatiya Janata Party works following the instructions of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and always tries to serve every people of this country.”

The rally saw the presence of several key BJP figures, including Ashok Kandari, District President Utpal Naskar, and Lok Sabha in-charge Shankar Sardar, among others. Meanwhile, at a separate public meeting in Kultali Manik Pire, the Chief Minister of Tripura continued to target the Trinamool Congress, criticizing the party’s record on terrorism and corruption.